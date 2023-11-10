Newcastle United injuries: Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett undergo surgery following injuries against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Newcastle United duo Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett have both had injury operations this week and have been ruled out until early 2024 as a result.

Targett was forced off in the early stages of the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United last week with a hamstring injury while Murphy suffered a repeat dislocated shoulder injury against Arsenal, 10 days after he suffered the same injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Both players required surgery as a result with Targett taking to social media to update that his operation 'went well'.

And United head coach Eddie Howe estimates the left-back will be out for the next three months as a result. "I think roughly [three months]," Howe told The Gazette. "It's difficult to tell and we'll be able to give you more updates as he recovers, but roughly three months.

"It's a long-term injury and he's okay, a little bit sore after surgery but he definitely needed it."

The Magpies boss went on to confirm Murphy had also undergone surgery during the week.

"He's had surgery," Howe added. "Non-invasive keyhole surgery on his shoulder which has hopefully fixed the problem. Timewise on that, probably about nine weeks."