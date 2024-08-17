'So stupid' - Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United decision v Southampton with £10m man highlighted
Schar was given his marching orders after half an hour for violent conduct following a clash with Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz. Just before half-time, Joelinton gave Newcastle the lead and they were able to see out the 1-0 win at St James’ Park.
Following Schar’s sending off, Shearer acknowledged Brereton Diaz’s gamesmanship on social media.
“----housery at its finest but so stupid from Schar,” he tweeted during the game.
Newcastle withstood the pressure with 10 men to secure an opening day three points. And after the game, Shearer highlighted the impact of Nick Pope in goal.
He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: ”They were under huge pressure, Newcastle, and they had to rely on Nick Pope a lot of times to come and claim crosses.
“But Southampton didn't create enough clear-cut chances to win the game.”
It’s Howe’s third consecutive opening-day win as Newcastle manager but a very challenging game for the head coach.
“It wasn’t an enjoyable game to experience,” Howe said. “The result is unbelievable for us, but how we got there was very, very difficult. The sending off changed the game completely. “We knew what type of game it would be. Before the sending off we had our moments, but we weren’t in control of the game. I don’t know if a sending off ever truly helps you, but it gets the crowd to inspire you – and that made a difference.”
