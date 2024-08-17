Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer slammed Fabian Schar’s ‘stupid’ sending off during the opening day win against Southampton.

Schar was given his marching orders after half an hour for violent conduct following a clash with Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz. Just before half-time, Joelinton gave Newcastle the lead and they were able to see out the 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Following Schar’s sending off, Shearer acknowledged Brereton Diaz’s gamesmanship on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“----housery at its finest but so stupid from Schar,” he tweeted during the game.

Newcastle withstood the pressure with 10 men to secure an opening day three points. And after the game, Shearer highlighted the impact of Nick Pope in goal.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: ”They were under huge pressure, Newcastle, and they had to rely on Nick Pope a lot of times to come and claim crosses.

“But Southampton didn't create enough clear-cut chances to win the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Howe’s third consecutive opening-day win as Newcastle manager but a very challenging game for the head coach.

“It wasn’t an enjoyable game to experience,” Howe said. “The result is unbelievable for us, but how we got there was very, very difficult. The sending off changed the game completely. “We knew what type of game it would be. Before the sending off we had our moments, but we weren’t in control of the game. I don’t know if a sending off ever truly helps you, but it gets the crowd to inspire you – and that made a difference.”