Eddie Howe has been handed a very early blow after Fabian Schar was sent off just 30 minutes into Newcastle United’s clash with Southampton.

Newcastle United’s Premier League opener against Southampton was overshadowed by a controversial red card to Schar just 30 minutes into the game. The Switzerland international was dismissed by Craig Pawson after a coming together between himself and Ben Brereton-Diaz after the Chilean had barged his opposite number in the back off the ball.

Following that incident, Schar reacted by standing up to Brereton-Diaz but Pawson adjudged he had headbutted the Saints man and reached for the red card. VAR checked the incident but agreed with the referee’s initial decision and Schar was shown to the tunnel.

Howe reacted to that dismissal by taking off Jacob Murphy and replacing him with Emil Krafth as they shifted from a 4-3-3 formation to a 4-3-2 system. As expected, the St James’ Park crowd spent the rest of the first-half booing every single Brereton-Diaz touch.

A red card for violent conduct does mean that Schar will be suspended for Newcastle United’s next three games. Those will come against Bournemouth in the league next Sunday, their Carabao Cup meeting against Nottingham Forest and then against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on 1 September.