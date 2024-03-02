Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer revealed his 'honour' speaking to Mark Knopfler about the new version of Going Home (Local Hero) ahead of its world-exclusive re-release at St James' Park.

The song will have its debut ahead of Newcastle United's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And Shearer took to social media to post an image of himself sat alongside Knopfler ahead of the match along with the caption: "What an honour that was to sit and ask the legend @MarkKnopfler about his incredible career and the new version of Going Home (Local Hero) that’s out on 15th March and all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust."

Local Hero has been re-recorded by Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, featuring fellow Geordie's Sting and Sam Fender as well as many more music icons. Eric Clapton, Roger Daltrey, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood also feature in the new version of the song which will help raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

It will play for the first time as Newcastle take to the pitch ahead of their Premier League encounter with Wolves. Knopfler and guests will be pitchside to discuss the famous tune.

Discussing the new version of the song, Knopfler told the club website: "What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response.

"I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy [Fletcher] and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

"Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord... man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.

"Then Jeff Beck's contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we've had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Newcastle defender and former season ticket holder Dan Burn said: "Local has been a song that I've listened to all my life and means so much to me on so many levels, whether as a fan or player.

"My dad used to play Local Hero at breakfast and it instantly made me think of St. James' Park and the excitement of going to games."