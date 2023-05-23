It was a first clean sheet in 10 matches for Newcastle and a first clean sheet in 22 matches for Leicester and it was enough to guarantee the hosts a place in next season’s Champions League group stage. It will be the first time The Magpies have played in the Champions League in over 20 years.

But the match itself was a frustrating one for Newcastle against the relegation threatened Foxes as they dominated from start to finish. Eddie Howe’s side had 78% possession and 23 shots on goal, hitting the post three times and having an effort cleared off the line.

During the match, Newcastle legend tweeted his Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker, asking: “How you feeling @GaryLineker did you get excited when your team crossed the half way line!!?”

It took Leicester until stoppage time to register their first shot of the game as Timothy Castagne connected with James Maddison’s cross from close range but was denied by a reaction save from Nick Pope - the only job he had to do all evening.

After the match, former Leicester player Gary Lineker took to social media with a tongue in cheek analysis of the game.

“Not sure how @LCFC have not won that game. Dominant throughout,” he posted, followed by ‘woozy face’ emoji.