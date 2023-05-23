Newcastle United player suffers another major snub

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the Newcastle first-team for the second half of the season following a behind the scenes fall out. Despite being named in United’s 25-man Premier League squad, the 29-year-old trained with the club’s Under-21s side as the first-team challenged for Champions League qualification.

“I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle,” Howe previously explained. “For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Fraser was the only player to have played minutes in the Premier League for Newcastle this season not to feature on the programme cover for the club’s final home match of the 2022-23 campaign. Even players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest in January, were pictured in the stylised cover.

Howe has suggested that Fraser no longer has a future at St James’ Park and is set to leave the club this summer. The Scottish international still has two-years remaining on his current deal.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan greets head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.

Low-key Newcastle United signing makes rare appearance following injury blow

Newcastle were forced to make a late change ahead of the match as Joelinton withdrew from the pre-match warm-up. Sean Longstaff returned from injury in place of Joe Willock, who missed the match with a hamstring injury while Elliot Anderson was a late call-up to make only his second Premier League start in place of Joelinton.

The Brazilian’s late withdrawal from the squad opened up a spot for Harrison Ashby to be named on the bench for the first time since joining Newcastle from West Ham United in January. The 21-year-old has been limited to just a couple of Under-21s appearances since arriving and hadn’t been named in a matchday squad until the late twist on Monday evening.

Explaining Joelinton’s knock, Howe said: “It was a difficult late change. We’ve been really stretched in midfield. So Joe, we thought, would be okay.

“We didn’t think there were any major concerns with his injury, but he felt, in the warm-up, that he couldn’t play. He couldn’t do himself justice, so unfortunately he missed out.

“Elliot himself picked up a knock in the last game he came on. He wasn’t 100% himself, but I thought he did really, really well, that considered.”

Ashby will be hoping to make his first team debut next season and is likely to feature in pre-season.

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby.

Bruno Guimaraes’ lucky escape

Newcastle dominated the early exchanges of the game but weren’t without a slice of good fortune inside the opening 10 minutes as Bruno Guimaraes’ studs connected with Boubakary Soumare’s knee. But a quick VAR check saw The Magpies’ midfielder escape further punishment after quickly being shown a yellow card by referee Andre Marriner.

Leicester boss Dean Smith gave a measured reaction to the call, as he said afterwards: “I do feel that Bruno could have been sent off.

“I don’t think anybody would have had any complaints if that colour of the card was red rather than yellow.

“I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t have got overturned, as well. It was a dangerous lunge that endangered the opponent, but I don’t think the referee felt that there was enough force for the red card. It could have been a very different game.”

Guimaraes came close to rubbing salt into the wounds for Leicester as he came within inches of giving Newcastle the lead with his point-blank header hitting the post in the second half.

A red card would have been a major blow for Newcaslte. In addition to how it may have impacted Monday’s match, it would have been Guimaraes’ second red card of the season, resulting in a four match suspension that would carry over into the start of next season.

Fortunately for Newcastle, the 25-year-old escaped punishment.

Newcastle United co-owners raise money for NUFC Food Bank

Newcastle co-owners showed their competitive side as they took part in the half-time ‘no bounce’ challenge on the St James’ Park pitch.

Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were joined by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as they attempted shots into the goal. There were mixed fortunes for the trio with Reuben scoring three of his five attempts as home supporters chanted his name while Ghodoussi failed to find the net and Al-Rumayyan withdrew after three attempts as he recovers from an ACL injury.

The competition came about following a fan suggestion on social media which quickly gathered momentum after being retweeted by Reuben. It was all for a good cause too with £10,000 being donated to the NUFC Food Bank as a result.

The trio were joined by fellow co-owner Amanda Staveley as they returned to the pitch at full-time for a lap of appreciation after securing Champions League football.

The Timothy Castagne gesture that said it all at St James’ Park

As Leicester remained under the cosh for the majority of the game, manager Smith attempted to bark orders to his players from the touchline.

As the Newcastle fans chanted about going to Italy and the travelling Leicester fans mocked United’s lack of recent trophies, Smith attempted to get the attention of Timothy Castagne during a brief stoppage in play only for The Foxes full-back to respond with a gesture suggesting he couldn’t hear his manager over the noise of the crowd.

The match itself was a frustrating one for Newcastle, but the tone for the evening was set before kick-off by a stunning Wor Flags display which provided the spark for a roaring atmosphere under the lights at St James’ Park once again.

