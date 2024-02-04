Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burn had a difficult afternoon up against Chiedozie Ogbene as he conceded a penalty and gave the ball away in the build-up to Luton's fourth goal. The left-back was replaced with The Magpies trailing 4-2 but they were able to salvage a point with goals from Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

After the match, Burn attended a Alan Shearer Foundation ball to raise money for the charity. According to The Athletic's George Caulkin, Shearer noted Burn's presence with a brutal dig, stating: "Shame he didn't turn up at 3pm!"

The comment was all supposedly taken in good spirit with Shearer even taking to social media afterwards to state: "I love BDB man."

Burn was initially signed for Newcastle as a centre-back but moved out to the left-back position following an illness to Matt Targett. Burn's form at left-back ultimately helped The Magpies finish fourth with the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League.

Despite the summer arrivals of Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, both of whom are capable of playing in the position, Burn has kept his place in Howe's starting line-up. But Newcastle's form has dipped this season with more goals conceded already this season than they did throughout the whole of the previous campaign.

When asked about his loyalty to keeping Burn in the side, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "Dan has been absolutely outstanding since he arrived at the football club.

"He played a huge part in our brilliant season last year, and our excellent defensive record. Four days ago, I thought he was magnificent against Aston Villa.

"He was a big part of why we played so well. Tino is an outstanding player, and no doubt will have a huge bearing on our future. But as I said earlier, there’s more than one aspect of the game to think about when I pick the team."