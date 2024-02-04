Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United dropped points at St James' Park for a third successive game as they drew 4-4 against Luton Town - here are five talking points from the game.

3pm kick-offs return at Newcastle United fans make statement

Saturday's match was Newcastle's first 3pm kick-off of 2024 and one that saw the home fans make a strong statement about the club's recent fixtures. The Magpies have recently had away matches scheduled for television at Liverpool, Fulham and Aston Villa as well as an upcoming match at Arsenal which have left supporters unable to travel back on public transport on the same day.

Newcastle supporters group Wor Flags utilised their pre-match flag display as an opportunity to take a stance against the rescheduled kick-off times. All four matches were highlighted in the Gallowgate End display along with a banner reading ‘TV before fans’.

The Wor Flags display at St James' Park.

Following the display, Wor Flags released a statement on social media which read: "Today's display in the Gallowgate is dedicated to highlighting the disgusting kick-off times that have been afforded to us by broadcasters in both the Premier League and The FA Cup since the turn of the year, making a mockery of the Green Football Weekend which is being celebrated by certain broadcasters.

"Newcastle United fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans around, dedicated to following our team around the country. It is that dedication and passion that is completely taken for granted by TV companies and football's governing bodies. To date, we have only had one Saturday 3pm kick-off away from home this season."

£58m injury boost for Newcastle United

Newcastle's substitute bench looked a whole lot stronger on Saturday afternoon with a suitable mixture of youth, experience and quality. This was largely down to the return of Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson following their respective injuries.

Barnes hadn't played for Newcastle since September due to a serious foot injury while Wilson had missed the last four matches due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe made one forced change from the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Tuesday night with Alexander Isak dropping out due to injury and Miguel Almiron returning to the starting 11.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town at St. James Park on February 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And things started well for The Magpies with Lewis Miley brilliantly picking out Kieran Trippier with a cross-field pass to allow the right-back to set-up Sean Longstaff and make it 1-0 after just six minutes.

Gabriel Osho equalised for Luton following a set-piece routine before Longstaff put the home side back in front minutes later. Ross Barkley then drew Luton back level for the second time in the first half as the sides went in at 2-2.

While The Magpies were a threat on the break, they lacked any real control of the game and were struggling to suppress Luton's pace and physicality going forward.

Fortunately, Howe had options on his bench to change the game.

Anthony Gordon injury concern

As the teams headed down the tunnel at half-time, Gordon could be seen in some discomfort as he hobbled off the pitch following a knock to his ankle. The 22-year-old was promptly taken off for the start of the second half with Callum Wilson coming on in his place.

Gordon was then spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot as he left St James' Park.

Reflecting on the issue, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "It looked like he twisted his ankle. I didn't see how he did it but he was in a lot of pain at half-time so he had to come off.

"It was sore enough for him to come off, that was his decision, he felt like he couldn't continue."

It's unclear how serious Gordon's injury is at this stage but it's yet another case of Newcastle seeing players return from injury only to lose others as the injury crisis grumbles on.

Anthony Gordon was forced off with an ankle injury.

Newcastle United's big problem eventually gets addressed by Eddie Howe

On Tuesday night at Aston Villa, it took an Ollie Watkins goal to make it 3-1 and a quickfire second that was fortunately ruled out for Eddie Howe to make a change. The introduction of Tino Livramento nullified Villa's threat down the right side and helped Newcastle cruise to a comfortable victory in the end.

On Saturday afternoon, the same problem reared its head with Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene causing problems for Dan Burn with his pace down the visitors' right flank. The issue was clear from very early on in the match as Burn struggled to contain the winger.

But Howe refrained from making a change early in the game, instead waiting until Burn had conceded a penalty for a foul on Ogbene which was then converted by Carlton Morris to give Luton the lead and Elijah Adebayo quickly making it 4-2 after the Newcastle left-back conceded possession in the build-up.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn concedes a penalty against Luton Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

As good as Burn has been for Newcastle at times, a certain type of winger can leave him exposed particularly without suitable support down his left side. Howe making a proactive change at 2-2 rather than a reactive one at 4-2 down may have seen the game swing in Newcastle's favour earlier.

That's with the benefit of hindsight of course, but the introduction of Tino Livramento was one Newcastle were screaming out for to the point where the substitute's name was being changed from the stands.

It was almost no surprise that Livramento coming on with Barnes for the final 25 minutes of normal time saw the momentum swing back in Newcastle's favour. Within 10 minutes of the pair being introduced, Newcastle had got the game back to 4-4 with goals from Kieran Trippier and Barnes himself.

It just begs the question, if only those changes were made sooner?

Harvey Barnes celebrates his goal for Newcastle United.

Two points dropped for Newcastle?

It was an afternoon of complete chaos for Newcastle at St James' Park. A game they led twice in while also trailing by two goals at one point ultimately ended level - the first draw at St James' Park this season.

Given how quickly United got back to 4-4, with 17 minutes of normal time remaining plus and eventual 11 minutes of stoppage time - there were chances to go on and claim all three points.