Alan Shearer’s eight word reaction as Newcastle United star makes history

Newcastle United’s win over Fulham was started by a special moment from Lewis Miley as he netted his first goal for the club. Miley latched onto a free ball in the box to slam home past Bernd Leno to give the Magpies a deserved lead just before the hour mark.

Miley’s strike was just rewards for the hosts who had piled on the pressure after Fulham were reduced to ten men early in the first-half after Raul Jimenez was shown a red card four a foul on Sean Longstaff. Miley, who himself replaced Joelinton after the Brazilian was forced off through injury, became Newcastle United’s youngest ever Premier League scorer and Alan Shearer, a man who knows a thing or two about scoring at St James’ Park, took to social media to describe what that goal will mean for the teenager.