Alan Shearer delivers brilliant Newcastle United verdict following Man Utd victory
Newcastle United extended their Premier League winning streak at St James’ Park to six with a 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United’s hunger and desire got them over the line against Manchester United at St James’ Park as the Magpies won a sixth Premier League home game in a row. Anthony Gordon’s goal ten minutes into the second half was enough to secure all three points on a bitterly cold night at St James’ Park.
Although the scoreline suggests it was a close game, the Magpies dominated most of the match with Shearer, ever the pantomime villain of this fixture for the Red Devils supporters, believing the Magpies were good value for the win. He wrote on X: ‘Only one United wanted and deserved to win that . Toon Toon black and white armyyyyyy. Battered them from start to finish.’
Newcastle have now won three games in a row against the Red Devils thanks to their Premier League win on Tyneside back in April and their Carabao Cup triumph at Old Trafford last month.