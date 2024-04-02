Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were denied three points by a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty at St James’ Park. Paul Dummett was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Young by Tony Harrington after a long VAR check.

The draw means the Magpies were unable to capitalise on the momentum built by Saturday’s stunning late win against West Ham on a night that once again started so well for the hosts. Alexander Isak’s 14th Premier League goal of the season gave United the lead inside a quarter of an hour with a brilliantly taken goal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Barnes’ deft lob found Isak in space before he then shifted inside and curled an effort into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford. It was once again a very good start for Isak and the Magpies - and one that certainly caught the attention of Alan Shearer.

Taking to X just moments after the Swedish international had fired the Magpies into the lead, Shearer posted: ‘What a great goal that is from Issssaaakkkkk’.