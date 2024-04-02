Alan Shearer’s eight-word verdict on ‘great’ thing Newcastle United star did v Everton
Newcastle United were denied three points by a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty at St James’ Park. Paul Dummett was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Young by Tony Harrington after a long VAR check.
The draw means the Magpies were unable to capitalise on the momentum built by Saturday’s stunning late win against West Ham on a night that once again started so well for the hosts. Alexander Isak’s 14th Premier League goal of the season gave United the lead inside a quarter of an hour with a brilliantly taken goal.
Harvey Barnes’ deft lob found Isak in space before he then shifted inside and curled an effort into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford. It was once again a very good start for Isak and the Magpies - and one that certainly caught the attention of Alan Shearer.
Taking to X just moments after the Swedish international had fired the Magpies into the lead, Shearer posted: ‘What a great goal that is from Issssaaakkkkk’.
United were unable to hold onto their lead, however, and were punished late on when Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty to grab a point for the visitors. The Magpies now head to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday afternoon knowing a win is vital in their search for European football.