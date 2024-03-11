Alan Shearer's sly dig at Chelsea after win v Newcastle - hails 'superb' £40m star
Alan Shearer felt Chelsea 'deserved' their 3-2 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
The Blues took an early lead through Nicolas Jackson as Cole Palmer's shot deflected in off the forward. Newcastle drew level through Alexander Isak to make it 1-1 at half-time.
"What a touch and a better finish," Shearer tweeted following Newcastle's equaliser.
But the second half saw The Magpies collapse as Palmer restored Chelsea's lead before substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1 with a fine individual effort. Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle some hope with a venomous strike heading into stoppage time but Chelsea were able to hold on for the three points.
Following the match, Shearer tweeted again: "Chelsea, who are average at best deserved to win tonight. Palmer MOTM by a mile.
The result leaves Newcastle sitting 10th in the Premier League table, just a point ahead of Chelsea in 11th having played a game more. Next up for Eddie Howe's side is a trip to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, a ground that they have won only once at.
They will be sweating on the fitness of Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon after the pair were forced off with injuries during the defeat at Chelsea.