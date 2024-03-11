Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes has suffered a fresh injury blow, ruling him out of Monday night's match at Chelsea.

Barnes has made just three Premier League starts for Newcastle since his £38million arrival from Leicester City with his season ravaged by injuries. The 26-year-old was ruled out for over four months with a foot injury and only returned to action last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After one start and a couple of substitute outings, Barnes has been hit with a fresh injury blow. Fortunately, this time the issue does not seem to be too serious with an official club statement describing Barnes' injury as: "A minor hamstring injury."

Harvey Barnes in action for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to his side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 last weekend. Tino Livramento comes in for Kieran Trippier at right-back as expected while Miguel Almiron is also back in the side with Jacob Murphy dropping to the bench. The match marks Livramento's eighth Premier League start for Newcastle following his £31million arrival from Southampton in the summer.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend to replace the injured Trippier and ended up scoring his first goal for the club in stoppage time to seal the win. Trippier has since been ruled out until the end of the month with a calf issue.

On the bench, Matt Targett returns after four months out with a hamstring issue which required surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall also drops out of the side as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club Chelsea as per Premier League rules regarding loan players.