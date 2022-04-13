Alan Shearer’s ‘impressive’ Bruno Guimaraes verdict and why he is glad to see St James’s Park ‘rocking’ again

That admirer is Alan Shearer who has been ‘impressed’ with the Brazilian’s start to life on Tyneside.

Even before his man of the match display against Wolves on Friday night, Shearer told NUFC TV that he expects Guimaraes to play a ‘leading role’ in Newcastle’s future:

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Newcastle’s all-time record goalscorer said. “I think he can play a leading role in where Newcastle go in the next few years.

“He couldn’t get in the team to begin with because of the form that other players were in but he will be a regular for years to come I’m pretty sure [of that] if he wants to stay here and play a part, which I’m sure he does.

“I like everything I see about him. I like his aggression, his passing ability and he seems to enjoy this environment and he seems to enjoy the reception that he has had here from the Newcastle fans.

“They seem to like what they’ve seen already and long may that continue.”

Guimaraes finally made his long-awaited first start at St James’s Park last time out against Wolves, more than two months after signing from Lyon at the end of the January window.

Alan Shearer has been impressed with Bruno Guimaraes' start at Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And on Friday night under the lights, 52,000 fans roared the side on and created a fantastic atmosphere, one that Shearer is glad to see back on Tyneside:

“I’ve been to the stadium, I’ve sampled the atmosphere, I’ve been in a bar before and after a game and it’s totally different.

“There’s anticipation, excitement, there’s expectation and when you put that all together, that bodes for a good atmosphere.

“It’s like what it was like in the nineties when I was playing. From a player’s point of view it’s brilliant, it’s a much better atmosphere to play in and it makes you feel better and makes you play better.

Shearer continued: “In this area, people work so hard all week to come and spend their money here at St James’s Park on a Saturday and having a bit of fun - and it’s back to being that way.