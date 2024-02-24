Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sven Botman own goal followed by goals from Kai Havertz, Jakub Kiwior and Bukayo Saka put The Gunners into a commanding lead heading into the closing stages before Joe Willock pulled back a consolation.

The first half saw Shearer hit out at his former side as they found themselves 2-0 down at the break.

"Any danger of putting a ------- tackle in," he tweeted.

It was another defensive disaster for The Magpies, who have now conceded four goals in four of their last 11 Premier League matches. Eddie Howe's side have conceded 45 goals in total this Premier League season, 12 more than they conceded throughout the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

It was a sixth successive league win for Arsenal, who have scored 25 goals in that period.

After the match, Shearer added: "Arsenal brilliant. Newcastle shambolic."

