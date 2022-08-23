News you can trust since 1849
Aleksandar Mitrovic's 'cheeky' message for former Newcastle United player following last-gasp Fulham winner

The first-ever Premier League West-London Derby between Fulham and Brentford had a sprinkling of Newcastle United thrown into the mix.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:00 am

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late winner gave Fulham all three-points at Craven Cottage, denying Brentford a share of the spoils following Ivan Toney’s 71st minute equaliser.

Toney followed up his strike 20 minutes from time by mimicking Mitrovic’s celebration in-front of the despairing home supporters.

However, Fulham and Mitrovic had the last laugh on Saturday with the Serbian’s bullet header in the final minutes of the game sealing all three-points for Marco Silva’s side.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner against Brentford on Saturday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Fulham website post-match, Mitrovic aimed a cheeky dig at his former Newcastle United teammate, claiming he could be Toney’s ‘idol’:

“Everybody has idols. He used to play with me at Newcastle and he was my boy. My idol was Shearer and I am probably his idol.”

Mitrovic scored 17 goals in 72 games whilst on Tyneside whilst Toney made just four senior appearances before joining Peterborough in 2018.

