Alexander Isak has refused to be drawn into transfer speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle United. Isak has netted 15 Premier League goals this season, including five in his last four league outings, and is the most prolific player in front of goal, in terms of goals to minutes played ratio, in the whole of the division this season.

This form has led to speculation that he may be playing his football away from St James’ Park next season with Newcastle’s need to adhere to Premier League financial rules and reported interest from Arsenal two factors that have increased uncertainty over his future. Speaking after his side’s draw with Everton, Isak reiterated his commitment to the club and that he pays no attention to any rumours surrounding his future: “I came here for the project.” Isak said.

“I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish the season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.

He continued: “I don’t want to entertain these types of questions and rumours. As I said, I love playing and we have important games [to come], my focus is there and wanting to do good for the team.”

Eddie Howe was also asked about the 24-year-old’s future last week and emphatically ruled-out the possibility of the club entertaining offers for him, saying: “He's an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him.”