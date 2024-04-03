Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be without several key players for Saturday's trip to Fulham with Eddie Howe declaring Kieran Trippier 'not ready' to make a return.

The 33-year-old right-back has missed Newcastle's last four matches as well as two for England during the international break and will sit out the trip to Craven Cottage this Saturday (3pm kick-off) due to a calf injury picked up against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles will also miss the match having picked up injuries during the 4-3 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Lascelles has been ruled out long-term with an ACL injury while it is hoped Almiron and Livramento will be back in action before the end of the season.

Reflecting on his side's injury situation following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Everton, Howe said: "Jamaal's is a big injury, an ACL, which is hugely frustrating for him and for us. He'll be out long-term with that.

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles. Lascelles has been ruled-out for between six and nine months with an ACL injury.

The others, we don't think are serious but when we've got a glut of games it's going to hurt us short-term.

"Miggy will be out around a month with a knee injury and Tino around the same with an ankle injury. Kieran is not ready to play yet so he won't be back for the Fulham game definitely. That's where we are while the others continue to be out."

