Isak made his comeback from injury in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

And the striker, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer, is set to be involved in tonight’s sold-out Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at St James’s Park after confirming he came through the game with no ill effects.

“It was good to get back,” said Isak, who had been sidelined since September. “As always, it takes away the positive things when you lose like this, but it was important for me to get minutes again.”

Isak was taken off at Hillsborough, where United were backed by 4,500 fans, after 45 minutes in a planned move.

"You always want to stay on, but it was planned for me to play 45 minutes,” said Isak.

Isak had suffered his injury on international duty with Sweden in September, and suffered a setback the following month as he neared a comeback.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

"I got injured back with the national team,” said Isak. “It was my thigh. It can happen that there are complications in the progress. I just did my best, and worked as hard as possible to get back. Now I’m back, I’m happy, and don’t want to really focus too much on the injury.

"It was difficult. It’s something you can’t control once it’s happened. For me, it was to accept it – and try to get fit as quick. It wasn't that quick, but I’m happy now.”

Isak had scored two goals in his first three games for United, including a memorable strike on his debut against Liverpool at Anfield.

“It was frustrating to be injured,” said Isak. “When you come to a new club, you can’t really be out. But it helped a lot personally that the team has done so well – and won most of the games. That helped, and gives you more room to focus on your own recovery.”

Isak and his team-mates are looking to put the FA Cup loss behind them by reaching the last four of the Carabao Cup.

"I was excited to start (at Hillsborough), so many fans had travelled, but I’m a bit gutted that we couldn’t give them anything more,” said Isak. “It’s really positive we have a new game on Tuesday to put it right for the fans.

“Looking at the team inside the dressing room, you can really see we want to bounce back. It’s positive we have a new chance straight away.

“I know the team wants to do it. The gaffer was pointing it out too. After a loss like at the weekend, we have to bounce back.

"You have seen the quality of this team when we do well. It’s a game at a time, and try to do well in all competitions that we’re still in – and see how far we go.”

Isak, signed as a striker, can also play in the wide areas.