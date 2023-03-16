News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United injury concern for Eddie Howe ahead of Nottingham Forest amid training absences

Fabian Schar has been left out of Switzerland’s squad due to injury.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT- 1 min read

The Newcastle United defender wasn’t called up for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belarus and Israel due to an unspecified injury, and RTN report that Schar “has chosen to stay in Newcastle to treat recurring foot pain”.

Schar had missed the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month after suffering a concussion in the Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe today said some players had missed training sessions ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Asked for an injury update, United’s head coach said: “Similar to last week. We had a couple of knocks. Intense game last week, really intense physically. We've been managing and nursing a few players, We’ll wait and see who’s fit. Nothing major, hopefully. It’s just a case of a few players have missed training this week, but we hope to have the majority of players available.”

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar embraces team-mate Sean Longstaff after the Wolverhampton Wanderers win last weekend.
