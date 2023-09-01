Last summer, Newcastle paid a club record £63million to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. Despite the striker initially making a limited impact due to injury, he ended the 2022-23 campaign with 10 Premier League goals and has already found the net twice so far this season.

And given some of the transfer fees that have been agreed since The Magpies signed Isak, it is increasingly looking like a shrewd piece of business from the club. Although Newcastle aren’t looking to sell the Swedish international anytime soon, there is an understanding that they would be able to make a comfortable profit on the player despite the significant fee they paid.

Head coach Eddie Howe has even admitted to having reservations about the transfer fee the club paid for Isak last summer.

When asked if the purchase of Isak looks like a ‘bargain’ in comparison to the fees being thrown about over the summer, Howe told The Gazette: “With transfer fees time always puts a different perspective on it.

“At the time I was of the opinion that the transfer fee was heavy and then time gives you a different perspective because transfer fees continue to rise. Some of the fees paid this summer have been extraordinary and as long as the revenues in football [continue] that will continue to be the case.

“You look back at a deal done a year ago, two years ago, a great price, we got that player at a really good fee.

“As long as we keep feeling that we know we’re doing the right things and making the right decisions. There’s no guarantee with recruitment because it is so difficult to get it right.”

Heading into deadline day, Newcastle have comitted to spending over £150million on new signings so far this summer. Yankuba Minteh (£6million), Sandro Tonali (£52million), Barnes (£38million), Tino Livramento (£30million) and a loan deal for Lewis Hall with an obligation to buy for £28million next summer.

In terms of further first-team incomings, things are expected to be quiet for The Magpies with head coach Eddie Howe content with his current squad.