Newcastle United star has 'a chance' of injury return v Chelsea as duo set for scans
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Joelinton, Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea.
Newcastle United have three major fitness doubts for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Chelsea (8pm kick-off).
Joelinton and Fabian Schar were both forced off during Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham and will be having scans on Monday to find out the extent of their injuries. Joelinton suffered a hamstring issue and Schar picked up a problem with his glute.
"Both players will be having scans today where we'll know more," head coach Eddie Howe said. "They don't appear to be too bad but I'm reluctant to say that until we get the results.
"Ideally, they would have been rotated out of the team at some stage but we haven't had the options to do that. It's very difficult to predict why certain things happen, they've been at full pelt and they're 100-per-centers and they'll give everything in the game. Unfortunately, they've broken at this point but we don't think it's serious."
Alexander Isak missed Saturday's match with a groin issue and will be assessed ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge. The striker has 'a chance' of being involved.
"He's got a problem with the groin which, he had a scan last week, it's not a big problem," Howe added in his pre-match press conference. "It's just fatigued more than anything but it's enough at the moment to just treat him carefully because we don't want him to be out like he was before for six, seven weeks.
"He'll have a chance [to play at Chelsea] but we need to make the right decision."