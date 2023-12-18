Newcastle United’s training ground move which sums up Lewis Miley’s remarkable rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Miley’s rise from making his first appearance for the club back in May against Chelsea to becoming a regular starter through an injury crisis has been remarkable and was capped off by his first ever senior goal on Saturday. His performances in recent times means he has become a key member of Eddie Howe’s midfield and it is easy to forget that he is still yet to turn 18.

Sean Longstaff, who replaced Miley in the starting line-up on Saturday, believes Miley is in a good place to develop at the club and that he has the right people around him in order to flourish - even if his tender age means the club have had to make sure they are on top of their safeguarding efforts in and around the training ground.

Asked about how what Miley is like behind the scenes, Longstaff said: “To be honest, you try and speak to him and help him. It’s more about asking if he’s okay and does he need anything and the football takes care of himself. He’s in a good place and he’s got great people around him whether it’s Tripps next to him or Bruno or Miggy and there’s the staff as well who are always speaking to him.

“It’s funny - we had the safeguarding officer in yesterday, making sure people are treating him alright in the changing room. The funniest bit about it is the fact he’s so young. It’s because he’s under 18 they have to check everyone is doing everything right in front of him and it’s mad … how can you go from checking he’s okay to being the best player on the pitch.

“That was in at the training ground. Our player liaison officer had to meet with the safeguarding officer just to make sure everything is alright. We haven’t taken the mickey out of him for that yet. He’s in such a good place and playing so well that we don’t really want to get in to him to be fair!”