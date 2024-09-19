Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak is a doubt for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Fulham on Saturday (3pm kick-off) due to injury.

Isak was withdrawn at half-time during Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to an eye issue. But the striker was also spotted limping as he left Molineux, suggesting a further issue.

Isak has since missed training this week and is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage. According to Mail Online, Isak’s eye issue has eased but an injury to his toe means the striker is a doubt for the upcoming match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It poses a potential dilemma for Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe as Callum Wilson is also unavailable due to a back injury that has ruled him out for over two months. The 32-year-old is expected to remain on the sidelines until October.

Will Osula is available as a striker option but is yet to feature in a competitive match for the club. After Isak’s injury at Wolves, Howe made the decision to move Anthony Gordon into a central role with Harvey Barnes coming on as a left-winger.

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes. Barnes netted a superb winning goal v Wolves. | Getty Images

The same could happen again at Fulham should Isak not be deemed fit enough to start.

When asked about the severity of Isak’s injury, Howe said: “Absolutely hope not [serious], he’s such an important player to us.”

The Sweden international scored 25 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season and has one goal in five matches so far this season. Newcastle will travel to Fulham looking to extend their unbeaten start to the new season which has seen them win three and draw one of their opening four league matches.