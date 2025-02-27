Eddie Howe’s side fell to defeat at Anfield in a subdued display where they failed to register a single shot on target.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points after a convincing 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister secured the win for Arne Slot’s side as the Magpies headed back home to Tyneside from the north west empty handed again. Here, we take a look at five things of note from Newcastle United’s defeat against Liverpool:

Isak blow and Wilson rustiness

For the second match running, eyebrows were raised at Newcastle United’s teamsheet with one of their key players notably missing. Unlike Sunday which saw Sandro Tonali out of the starting XI, this time it was Alexander Isak - who missed out entirely.

A groin issue was the reason for his absence at a stadium where he has netted on both of his previous visits, with Callum Wilson replacing him in the starting XI. Unfortunately for the Magpies, Wilson’s lack of match practice, he was making his first Premier League start of the season after all, was clear to see with the former Bournemouth man missing two gilt-edged opportunities in the first half.

A flag from the assistant saves his blushes after the first of those chances as he lifted a chip wide of the post, but there was no flag to save him completely missing the target after spinning behind Ibrahima Konate. Wilson doesn’t have the build-up and link-up skills that Isak possesses, but you could usually bank on him turning chances into goals when given the opportunity - that didn’t happen at Anfield and Newcastle were punished for that.

Pope and Dubravka - the big call

Newcastle United now have two games to play before they meet Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup final. Despite being over a fortnight between now and that meeting at Wembley, it’s likely that Howe could name nine of his starting XI.

His attacking three are likely locked-in, as are his full-backs and two of his central midfielders. The main calls he now has to make is whether to go 4-3-3 or move to a back-five and who starts in goal.

Two weeks ago, that decision seemed a certainty. Now though, it’s anything but.

Nick Pope has started back-to-back matches, but conceded five in those appearances, including from both of the first shots on target that Forest and Liverpool were able to muster. Asked about the decision to recall Pope to the starting XI at the weekend, Howe said: “He has been outstanding.

“He is a big presence in size but also in personality. He is very popular in the squad, he is a very humble person who works extremely hard.

“He is very good from set plays, with his physical frame coming out and catching the ball or punching. For me he is one of the best if not the best shot stopper in the PL.

“He has always had the ability to make big saves. Those are his strengths and we are going to need them in the coming weeks.”

Dubravka, meanwhile, will be waiting in the wings and ready to seize an opportunity to start in the coming weeks if given the chance. An FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday offers Howe a chance to rotate his starting goalkeeper again.

Lewis Hall shines

Anyone listening to TNT Sports’ coverage of the match on TV would have thought Mohamed Salah had the match of a lifetime, such was the praise he received from the commentary duo at Anfield. However, what was often unmentioned by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist was just how good Hall dealt with the Egyptian.

Yes he registered an assist, but for most of the night Salah was completely shut down by his opposite number who still had time to enjoy a foray or two into the opposition half. Hall has clearly learned from chastening outings against Salah and Savinho in recent times and put in one of his very best displays to keep his side in with a chance.

He will need to do that again at Wembley, but can reflect on a good night’s work on Wednesday night.

Cup final lessons

As the dust settled on another Anfield defeat, attention slowly turns again towards the Carabao Cup final. Yes they have Brighton and West Ham to play before then, but it’s impossible to ignore that date with destiny at Wembley, as much as Howe tries to play it down.

“You always learn, sometimes you learn more in defeat than victory and two games against them this season we've been competitive but we have to perform better than today if we want to win the trophy.” Howe told TNT Sports when asked about if he could learn lessons from Wednesday night.

“We need to find our best rhythm again, we have a few players out missing, hopefully we can get them back. Big games, big moments in our season. We're still in both cups and we want to stay that way.”

Unwanted record extended

Newcastle will now enter next season having gone at least 31 years without a Premier League win at Anfield. They will also enter the new campaign having failed to win a single away game ever against a team sat top of the Premier League table - a run that now stretches 22 matches. PSR or not, these are the types of records they have to smash if they want to compete with the elite sides of the division.