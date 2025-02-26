Eddie Howe has revealed the severity of Alexander Isak’s injury with the Swedish international set to miss out against Liverpool this evening.

Despite travelling to Merseyside with his teammates, Isak was not included in Howe’s starting XI or on the substitutes bench, with Callum Wilson replacing him in the starting lineup. Explained soon after by the club, Isak’s omission was because of a groin injury.

The 25-year-old bagged a brace against Nottingham Forest last time out and scored a stunning opener in the reverse fixture against Arne Slot’s side back in December at St James’ park. However, he will not get the chance to add to his impressive record at Anfield tonight.

Isak had scored on both of his previous two visits, but will instead watch on with Howe revealing that he was ‘really disappointed’ to lose the services of his talisman: “Really disappointing that we lose Alex,” United’s head coach said.

“But it is a player that we can’t take any risks with. It became apparent in the day or so after the last game [v Nottingham Forest] that he was feeling something. So he misses out today.”

Pushed on how long Isak may be sidelined for, Howe responded: “It’s a big blow because he’s been so good for us this season. We don’t know at the moment, we don’t think it is serious at all, but that’s maybe part of our minds to try and keep him available for the following games we have.”

After their clash at Anfield tonight, Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday before they face West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday 10 March. Six days later, Newcastle travel back to the capital to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final - a match that Magpies fans around the globe will be hoping Isak is fit enough to feature in.

Joelinton and Sven Botman have also missed out on tonight’s squad. Lewis Miley drops to the bench in place of Sandro Tonali in Howe’s only other change from Sunday’s starting XI.