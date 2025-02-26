Eddie Howe has admitted he had to have a ‘difficult’ conversation with Martin Dubravka as he was left out of the starting lineup for their win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Newcastle United team was revealed 75 minutes before kick-off on Sunday, Dubravka’s omission from the starting lineup caused quite a stir. The Slovakian had played all-but one of Newcastle’s last 14 matches in all competitions and signed a contract extension with the club just three days prior.

Instead, Nick Pope was picked to play his first Premier League match since December 7 - but the former Burnley man was forced to pick the ball out of the net just six minutes into the game as Callum Hudson-Odoi struck from range. Ultimately, the Magpies were able to turn the match around and survive a late scare to secure all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe faces a similar dilemma tonight when his side travel to Anfield with both Pope and Dubravka pushing for a start. Reflecting on his decision to drop the Slovakian at the weekend, Howe said: “Yes, of course I had a conversation with Martin. I think it's always difficult because every player wants to play and I have many difficult conversations with many players on a regular basis and that's part of my job.

“But Martin's a top professional and he'll respond in the right way.”

Howe was then asked if he faced even more tough decisions with players like Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali coming back to fitness: “If you're after popularity, don't become a football manager because you have to make tough decisions and you have to upset people,” United’s head coach responded. “It's the last thing that I want to do on a personal level with any of my players is disappoint them, upset them.

“But I'm in the position where I have to do that on a daily basis, weekly basis. I can only pick 11. I have a squad of 20 at the moment that's training regularly and some really tough calls on players that I really admire and really like that aren't playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that's the level of squad we have. All I ask is the players accept the decision and then try to force their way back in.”

Dubravka v Pope

However, it was Pope that played in the reverse fixture between these sides at St James’ Park in December. Despite Newcastle shipping three goals on that occasion, Pope put in a very solid display and was required to repel efforts from the visitors as they searched for all three points.

Dubravka has conceded 12 goals in his last four Premier League appearances, whilst Pope has seen 11 strikes go past him during matches against Forest, Brentford, that reverse fixture against Liverpool and at Selhurst Park where Daniel Munoz’s stoppage time strike rescued a point for Crystal Palace.