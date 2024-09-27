Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a major doubt for Saturday’s match against Manchester City with a broken toe.

The 25-year-old suffered a toe injury in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers a fortnight ago but was able to get through 90 minutes in the following match against Fulham. Isak scored 25 goals for Newcastle last season but has just one goal in his opening six games this campaign.

The Swede has scored against Man City in his two appearances against the Premier League champions at St James’ Park. He scored the winner in a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory last September and another in the 3-2 defeat in January.

Ahead of the match, Howe revealed: “He’s a doubt for [Manchester City]. He trained last week before the Fulham game on the Friday and he had an injection in his toe to play.

“He felt fine but started to feel his toe in the final five or 10 minutes.

"Then after the game it sort of stiffened up and wasn't in a great place early in the week. So he hasn't trained yet, so we'll have to make a decision again as to whether he trains today or he misses the game.

“The injury has been diagnosed fine – it sounds worse than it is, but he’s got a broken toe. But it’s one that can be managed and played with, provided he can tolerate the pain levels, and that will have no long-term risks. He had an injection to numb the pain, and that was fine until the injection wore off. Let’s see how he is.”

Anthony Gordon may be tasked with leading the line against City in the early kick-off on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley are out while Matt Targett is a doubt.

“We don't have anyone coming back who has been out,” Howe explained. “Matt Targett has been out with eczema, a big flare-up for him but we hope to have him back in training today.”