Newcastle United are reportedly close to striking a major new deal with winger Anthony Gordon.

The 23-year-old was named Newcastle’s player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign after scoring 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances. After an unsettling summer which saw him linked with a move to boyhood club Liverpool, Gordon has struggled to rediscover his form from last season in the opening six matches of the new campaign.

Gordon has scored once in his opening six games for Newcastle this season. | Getty Images

The Magpies were in talks with Liverpool over the potential sale of Gordon in June as they strived to resolve PSR issues. But Newcastle were able to raise funds through the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson with Gordon remaining on Tyneside.

The winger signed a ‘long-term’ deal at St James’ Park following his £45million arrival from Everton in January 2023 but the club and player are both understood to be keen to agree an improved contract. For Newcastle, a new deal would secure one of their top assets while for Gordon it would represent a pay rise to put him amongst the club’s highest earners.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are close to reaching an agreement with Gordon over a new deal and are confident the final details will be ratified soon. In addition to Liverpool, Arsenal have also registered an interest in Gordon while Chelsea have a long-standing admiration for the England winger having previously attempted to sign him during his time at Everton.

According to the report, ‘significant progress’ has been made that is set to see Gordon commit his future at St James’ Park.