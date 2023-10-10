‘Very sad’ - Fresh Newcastle United injury blow confirmed as key player leaves national team
Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden national squad due to an injury concern.
Isak scored a brace in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday but was withdrawn in the closing stages with head coach Eddie Howe confirming the player had picked up a knock and signalled to come off.
“Fingers crossed [Isak] is okay,” Howe told The Gazette.
But his injury has been enough to see him quickly withdraw from the Sweden squad ahead of the friendly match against Moldova on Thursday and Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium next Monday.
A Swedish FA statement read: “Alexander Isak leaves the men’s national team’s European Championship qualifying squad.
“The Newcastle striker came to the gathering with an injury report from Sunday’s match against West Ham and underwent an examination by the Swedish national team’s medical team on Monday.
“After that, it is clear that Alexander Isak is not available for games next week and will miss the European Championship qualifier against Belgium next Monday.”
Sweden manager Janne Andersson said: “Very sad for Alexander Isak and for us, says national team captain Janne Andersson. At present, it is not appropriate to call in a replacement.”
Isak is Newcastle’s top scorer so far this season with seven goals. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored more than the Swede in the Premier League this season.
The Magpies’ next Premier League match is at home to Crystal Palace on October 21. And Howe will be hoping to have Isak available along with the likes of Joelinton and Sven Botman following recent injury blows.