Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Isak scored a brace in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday but was withdrawn in the closing stages with head coach Eddie Howe confirming the player had picked up a knock and signalled to come off.

“Fingers crossed [Isak] is okay,” Howe told The Gazette.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his injury has been enough to see him quickly withdraw from the Sweden squad ahead of the friendly match against Moldova on Thursday and Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium next Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Swedish FA statement read: “Alexander Isak leaves the men’s national team’s European Championship qualifying squad.

“The Newcastle striker came to the gathering with an injury report from Sunday’s match against West Ham and underwent an examination by the Swedish national team’s medical team on Monday.

“After that, it is clear that Alexander Isak is not available for games next week and will miss the European Championship qualifier against Belgium next Monday.”

Sweden manager Janne Andersson said: “Very sad for Alexander Isak and for us, says national team captain Janne Andersson. At present, it is not appropriate to call in a replacement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak is Newcastle’s top scorer so far this season with seven goals. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored more than the Swede in the Premier League this season.