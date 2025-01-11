Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak will be rested for Newcastle United’s FA Cup third round match against Bromley on Sunday (3pm kick-off), Eddie Howe has confirmed.

Isak was withdrawn midway through the second half in Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal on Tuesday night after suffering with a hamstring problem. The striker scored his 15th goal of the season and played a part in Anthony Gordon doubling the lead early in the second half.

But now with League Two side Bromley set to visit St James’ Park on Sunday, Howe is set to rest Isak in preparation for next Wednesday’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers (7:30pm kick-off).

When asked for an update on Isak’s fitness, Howe said: “We think he's pretty good. He's seeing his physio at the moment and giving him a couple of days rest. We think he's in a good place but we'll see how he is [Saturday].

“Not [a serious injury] from the initial assessment, fingers crossed he's okay.”

When asked if Isak would be rested against Bromley, Howe replied: “It would have been the case [anyway] but we would have involved him in the game in some way. Given what's happened we'll probably use this game to give him a rest and get him ready for the fixtures ahead.”

Howe is set to rotate his side significantly to rest key players and eye an eighth successive win in all competitions. Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are back available after suspension while Will Osula could start only his second game for the club following his summer arrival from Sheffield United.