Loris Karius is reportedly set to join a new club - more than six months after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent.

Karius played just twice for Newcastle United during his two years with the club. Memorably, the German’s debut for the Magpies came against Manchester United in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final with an appearance almost exactly a year later at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League wrapping up his Newcastle United career.

Karius left Tyneside as a free agent last summer, but has remained without a club ever since. The 31-year-old has returned to mainland Europe with recent reports from Germany suggesting that his wait for a new club could soon be over.

According to Bild, Karius could be handed a lifeline with fallen giants Schalke 04. The seven-time German champion currently find themselves languishing in the second-tier of German football having been relegated in 2022/23 with off field financial issues plunging the club into crisis.

And Schalke 04 still find themselves with an uncertain future and potentially about to suffer a major issue at goalkeeper with Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, who has acted as deputy to first-choice stopper Justin Heekeren this season, set to join fellow 2. Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Braunschweig. Like Karius, Hoffmann also spent time in the north east of England, playing 25 times for Sunderland during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from Bayern Munich during the 2021/22 campaign.

Karius has reportedly been identified as the man that could replace Hoffmann in Gelsenkirchen.