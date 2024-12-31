Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without Fabian Schar for the next two matches following his yellow card in the 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.

Schar was shown his fifth booking of the season in the Premier League for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund in the closing stages of the match. The centre-back will miss the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) as he serves his one-match Premier League suspension.

Schar will also miss the following match against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium after being booked in the 3-1 win over Brentford in the quarter-final.

"Yeah, the coincidence is he's going to miss two games, of course, because of the Carabao Cup game as well,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “So it's a big blow for us and for him that we're going to have to change our back line because it's been so stable for us in the middle of the pitch.

“Fab and Dan [Burn] have built up a really good partnership, but that will give an opportunity to someone else and hopefully the team won't be adversely affected."

Any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 games of the Premier League season is handed a one-match suspension.

Now Newcastle have played 19 games, the booking threshold moves to 10 bookings in 32 matches and a two-match ban. It also means Sandro Tonali, who is on four bookings, avoids a potential suspension as he got through the match at Old Trafford without picking up a booking.

Lloyd Kelly is poised to come into the side for the first time since the defeat against West Ham United while Sven Botman is closing in on a return to action after more than nine months out with an ACL injury.

"He's getting there. He's had a period of training which we knew he needed. He's had a little bit of illness in the last few days. Hopefully he'll get over that pretty quickly. We have depth in the squad that can cover any absentee and hopefully that's the case with Fabi.

“Sven will be in and around my thinking [for selection] for sure, as will a few other players. Emil Krafth won't make it back in time for the next game, but apart from that we should have everyone available."