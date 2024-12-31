Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted his side are in a relegation fight after suffering another defeat at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United ended an 11-year wait for a Premier League win at Old Trafford with a 2-0 victory on Monday night. Early headers from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed the win for Eddie Howe’s side as they ended the day and 2024 fifth in the Premier League table.

As Howe and his players celebrated in-front of a jubilant away end, Amorim and his players trudged off the field after a smattering of boos from the home fans. The Red Devils will end the calendar year sat 14th in the Premier League table, just seven points above Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys beat Chelsea on Monday night to end their year on a high and pile yet more pressure onto Amorim and his team. Chants of ‘say hello to Sunderland’ from the away end poked fun at potential relegation for the Red Devils.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, Amorim was asked whether his side were in a relegation battle or not, he responded: “I think that it is a possibility and we have to be clear with our fans.

“We have to change something but this season will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger and we have to fight.”

Amorim continued: “It is really hard. It is one of the worst moments in the history of our club, and we have to accept that. Another loss in front of our own supporters.

“In this moment it is really tough to turn around results because we don't have a lot of time to train the base of the way we want to play.

“In the bad situations you need that base to hold on to. In the second half they really tried, it was more like the value of the team. We were close to scoring once but they were better.

“Yes we are [too easy to score against] but also in some moments we had some chances to score and didn't and that also makes a difference.”