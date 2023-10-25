Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak was withdrawn after 14 minutes while Jacob Murphy lasted just five minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

Felix Nmecha scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time as Dortmund moved above Newcastle into second in Group F.

And when asked about the fresh injury blows, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed his concern.

“It's very difficult to tell so early,” he said. “Alex it looks like a recurrence of his groin that he had on international duty and Jacob looks like a dislocation of his shoulder so we're more worried about Jacob.

“I'm absolutely devastated for him. We'll wait and see how bad it is but he's been such a big player for us playing in different positions.”

Murphy’s injury saw Joe Willock make his return from injury for the final 20 minutes after five months out with a hamstring and Achilles issue.

Newcastle have taken four points from their opening three Champions League group stage matches with the defeat to Dortmund being their first defeat at St James’ Park in European competition in over 20 years.

“That second half was, the ball just wouldn’t go in,” Howe added. “It was one of those nights. Callum [Wilson] has a chance and we hit the bar twice, a lot of late pressure but we couldn’t force the ball home.

“We were a little bit disappointed with the first half. We were loose technically, a quick pitch tonight and we were rushed with our decision making. Second half was better and we played with more control.