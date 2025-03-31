Alexander Isak on scoring against Liverpool. | Getty images

Alexander Isak reflected on his Carabao Cup winning goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool.

Speaking in front of 150,000 people on Newcastle’s Town Moor, Isak described the second-half strike to make it 2-0 to The Magpies at Wembley Stadium as ‘the biggest goal’ of his career.

Dan Burn put Newcastle ahead at Wembley before Isak doubled the lead shortly after half-time. Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Liverpool but United were able to hold out and claim a first domestic trophy in 70-years.

What followed was the biggest public celebration in Newcastle upon Tyne’s recent history with 150,000 people lining the city centre streets for an open top bus parade and a further 150,000 gathered on the Town Moor.

Isak has developed a good habit of scoring against Liverpool since his £63million move to Newcastle in 2022. The Swede scored on his Newcastle debut against The Reds and also found the net at Anfield last season.

The 25-year-old has added a further two goals against Liverpool this season, scoring in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December before his all-important strike at Wembley on March 16.

It was his 58th goal for Newcastle and 135th of his career in total - and arguably the biggest so far.

“It's impossible to describe the feeling,” Isak said when looking back on his goal. “I scored a goal a minute earlier It was called offside.

“Yeah, that goal [v Liverpool] was probably the biggest goal in my career. Obviously to get us the win in the end, so it felt amazing.

“I think it means the world to all of us but it probably means more to see how much it means to the people and we're so happy to be able to give the city and the fans a trophy like this.”

The only way Newcastle United would sell Alexander Isak this summer

Isak has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle, given his impressive form this season and Liverpool are one of the clubs understood to be serious interested in signing him.

Newcastle’s stance has been made clear that they have no intention to sell the striker this summer. And when watching Isak produce his best Geordie impression, stating ‘alreet wor kid’ on the Town Moor stage - he looked like a player very happy in his surroundings.

There have been reports of potential swap deals between Liverpool and Newcastle involving Isak and players such as Darwin Nunez or Jarell Quansah but these have quickly been rubbished.

In fact, transfer expert David Ornstein believes Newcastle will keep hold of Isak this summer unless an ‘astronomical’ bid is made.

“In terms of Isak, Newcastle have no desire to sell — he’ll still have three years left on his contract come the summer and don’t forget they’ve invested heavily in him (the transfer fee and his salary), so it would take something astronomical to prise him away,” Ornstein said via The Athletic. “History tells us every player has a price and if somebody offers what is considered market value, or even higher, perhaps Newcastle will have something to think about.

“We know Isak has suitors, including Arsenal and Liverpool, but I’m not aware of any club-to-club approaches or conversations at this point. Obviously, that probably will change, but Newcastle are under no abnormal pressure to sell and there have so far been no signs of the player agitating to leave.

“Unfortunately for Newcastle fans (because they understandably hate all this chat), I do anticipate it being one of the biggest talking points heading into and during the next market, because Isak is the top target for several clubs, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be playing for Newcastle next season, especially if they are back in the Champions League.”