Newcastle United make official Alexander Isak statement as Liverpool watch on

Newcastle United have released the official squad numbers for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been some changes from the 2024/25 season with Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff leaving the club and vacating the No. 1, 9 and 36 shirts respectively.

The Magpies have also signed Anthony Elanga as a new No. 20 and Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s new No. 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malick Thiaw is set to join the club this week ahead of the Premier League season opener at Aston Villa with his squad number set to be confirmed.

Newcastle United squad number changes

Squad number changes from the 2024/25 season have seen Nick Pope replace Dubravka as Newcastle’s No. 1, signifying he is still Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper despite the addition of Aaron Ramsdale.

Lewis Hall has also switched from No. 20 to the No. 3 shirt to show his more prominent role in the side after an impressive 2024/25 campaign prior to his injury.

The No. 9 and arguably most famous shirt is the only notable vacant shirt and will be primed for a potential attacking arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak statement made

It was understood Isak would be given first refusal of the iconic No. 9 shirt at Newcastle but the striker had already stated that he would prefer to remain as No. 14.

But since stating that, Isak has requested the leave Newcastle and played no part in the club’s pre-season preparations since returning from Austria a month ago. He will not be involved in Saturday’s opener at Aston Villa with reports emerging that he does not intend to play for the club again amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle have made a statement of sorts by naming Isak in their squad list as No. 14, showing he is still very much a Newcastle player - for the time being at least. There had been calls from Newcastle supporters to remove Isak from the squad and not hand him a squad number for the upcoming season due to his conduct.

Squad numbers are issued at the discretion of the club so Newcastle could have removed Isak if they felt it appropriate. Their announcement, whether a formality or not, shows there is still a possible route for Isak back into the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Pre-season star omitted from NUFC squad list

Summer signing Park Seung-soo impressed for Newcastle in the pre-season friendly fixtures. The 18-year-old wore the No. 64 shirt in the pre-season friendly matches but was not listed among the players in Newcastle’s official squad number list released ahead of the Premier League season.

Other youngsters such as Alex Murphy (No. 37) and Max Thompson (No. 31) were listed along with Harrison Ashby (No. 30), who will likely leave the club before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison and Leo Shahar also weren’t named in Newcastle’s squad number list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United squad number list in full

Newcastle United’s 2025/26 official squad number list is as follows...

1. Nick Pope

2. Kieran Trippier

3. Lewis Hall

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

11. Harvey Barnes

13. Matt Targett

17. Emil Krafth

18. Will Osula

20. Anthony Elanga

21. Tino Livramento

23. Jacob Murphy

26. John Ruddy

28. Joe Willock

29. Mark Gillespie

30. Harrison Ashby

31. Max Thompson

32. Aaron Ramsdale

33. Dan Burn

37. Alex Murphy

39. Bruno Guimaraes

67. Lewis Miley