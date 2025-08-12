Newcastle United make official Alexander Isak statement as Liverpool watch on
There have been some changes from the 2024/25 season with Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff leaving the club and vacating the No. 1, 9 and 36 shirts respectively.
The Magpies have also signed Anthony Elanga as a new No. 20 and Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s new No. 32.
Malick Thiaw is set to join the club this week ahead of the Premier League season opener at Aston Villa with his squad number set to be confirmed.
Newcastle United squad number changes
Squad number changes from the 2024/25 season have seen Nick Pope replace Dubravka as Newcastle’s No. 1, signifying he is still Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper despite the addition of Aaron Ramsdale.
Lewis Hall has also switched from No. 20 to the No. 3 shirt to show his more prominent role in the side after an impressive 2024/25 campaign prior to his injury.
The No. 9 and arguably most famous shirt is the only notable vacant shirt and will be primed for a potential attacking arrival.
Alexander Isak statement made
It was understood Isak would be given first refusal of the iconic No. 9 shirt at Newcastle but the striker had already stated that he would prefer to remain as No. 14.
But since stating that, Isak has requested the leave Newcastle and played no part in the club’s pre-season preparations since returning from Austria a month ago. He will not be involved in Saturday’s opener at Aston Villa with reports emerging that he does not intend to play for the club again amid transfer interest from Liverpool.
Newcastle have made a statement of sorts by naming Isak in their squad list as No. 14, showing he is still very much a Newcastle player - for the time being at least. There had been calls from Newcastle supporters to remove Isak from the squad and not hand him a squad number for the upcoming season due to his conduct.
Squad numbers are issued at the discretion of the club so Newcastle could have removed Isak if they felt it appropriate. Their announcement, whether a formality or not, shows there is still a possible route for Isak back into the first team.
The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.
Pre-season star omitted from NUFC squad list
Summer signing Park Seung-soo impressed for Newcastle in the pre-season friendly fixtures. The 18-year-old wore the No. 64 shirt in the pre-season friendly matches but was not listed among the players in Newcastle’s official squad number list released ahead of the Premier League season.
Other youngsters such as Alex Murphy (No. 37) and Max Thompson (No. 31) were listed along with Harrison Ashby (No. 30), who will likely leave the club before the September 1 transfer deadline.
Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison and Leo Shahar also weren’t named in Newcastle’s squad number list.
Football is BACK - subscribe to our Newcastle United newsletter for all the news straight to your inbox
Newcastle United squad number list in full
Newcastle United’s 2025/26 official squad number list is as follows...
1. Nick Pope
2. Kieran Trippier
3. Lewis Hall
4. Sven Botman
5. Fabian Schar
7. Joelinton
8. Sandro Tonali
10. Anthony Gordon
11. Harvey Barnes
13. Matt Targett
14. Alexander Isak
17. Emil Krafth
18. Will Osula
20. Anthony Elanga
21. Tino Livramento
23. Jacob Murphy
26. John Ruddy
28. Joe Willock
29. Mark Gillespie
30. Harrison Ashby
31. Max Thompson
32. Aaron Ramsdale
33. Dan Burn
37. Alex Murphy
39. Bruno Guimaraes
67. Lewis Miley