Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Arsenal. | Getty Images

Alexander Isak hopes Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park can be an ‘icebreaker’ in the season.

The win ended a run of five Premier League games without a win for Newcastle and built on an impressive Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday night. Isak’s early header from Anthony Gordon’s cross was enough to secure three points in what was his third start and third goal in the space of six days.

“That was massive, against a big team,” Isak told TNT Sports. “It means a lot to the fans that we can win this game.

"The cross was amazing, I just had to jump and put my head on the ball, so credit to him.

“Important [to take the chance]. Arsenal have a strong defence and so it is a difficult task but I'm happy we could score today and keep a clean sheet."

It was also Isak’s 12th goal in his last 12 matches at St James’ Park as Newcastle moved back into the top half of the table.

"It's special of course, our fans are amazing every game, win or lose,” Isak added. “So it gives you an extra boost. I have been successful here so hopefully I can keep going.

“We've had a bad spell but hopefully this win can be a bit of an icebreaker for us."

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Nottingham Forest before the November international break. The Magpies beat Forest on penalties in the Carabao Cup back in August but sit below them in the league table after 10 games.