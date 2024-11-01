The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to Brazil to boost their forward ranks as speculation continues over Callum Wilson’s long-term future at St James Park.

The former Bournemouth striker is currently working his way back from a back injury suffered during the summer and is yet to feature for Eddie Howe’s side this season. There were high hopes Wilson could have returned to contention for last weekend’s narrow defeat at Chelsea - but the Magpies boss confirmed the England international could now be out of action until the next international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re going to lose Callum for the next three games, definitely. He’s just had some tightness in his body, he hasn’t felt like he could kick on to that last part that he needed. He had trained with us, and had looked really good, but with Callum, we’re hyper-sensitive and he’s hyper-sensitive to any reaction to the work. He’s got no injury as such, it’s just he’s not ready to come back yet.”

AFP via Getty Images

Wilson is approaching a crucial part of his time as a Magpies as he enters the final six months of his current contract in the new year. After being linked with moves to the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan during the summer transfer window, there are reports suggesting clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League are monitoring the striker’s situation ahead of a possible January move. Whether Wilson departs Tyneside or not, Newcastle are looking to boost their attacking ranks in the new year and there have been links with the likes of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, Lille forward Jonathan David and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in recent weeks.

A new link has now surfaced suggesting the Magpies could look to Brazil to add a new forward to Howe’s ranks after they were named on a list of clubs showing an interest in Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

TBR Football have claimed Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are all keen on the 23-year-old, who has been capped once by Brazil. The former Zenit Saint-Petersburg and Internacional frontman has scored 24 goals and provided six assists in 51 appearances in all competitions so far this season and was said to be on the brink of a move to Southampton earlier this year as Russell Martin’s side were preparing to return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during the summer, Alberto said: “There was a time where I really wanted (to leave) for Southampton. But we had an internal conversation here. I really appreciate everyone’s support, including the president’s. (He has) a lot of faith in my work. (I stayed) because of the trust everyone had in me. That is very important. Many times, when you are going through a difficult period, you let your guard down a little but these people gave me positive energy. (They said) ‘Wow, Yuri, we know what you are capable of’. That is what made me stay.”