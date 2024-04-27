'I want' - Alexander Isak makes 'bad' admission after Newcastle United 5-1 win
Alexander Isak missed out on a hat-trick for Newcastle United during Saturday’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United at St James’ Park.
The 24-year-old scored his 18th and 19th Premier League goals of the season to help The Magpies claim a comfortable win but a hat-trick that would have taken him joint-top in the scoring charts continues to elude the striker.
“I'm very happy,” Isak told Premier League Productions after the match. “It was important for us to stay in the race for Europe.
“We got off to quite a bad start and needed one goal against us to wake up. The reaction was very good. The manager gave us a wake-up call at half-time.
"Many of my penalties have been here at home. I tried to stay calm and focus on the moment. I was thinking I want a hat-trick. I haven't had one.
"Europe is still alive and we have to focus on ourselves and we'll see how it goes."
Isak equalised after Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield United an early lead. Bruno Guimaraes made it 2-1 to Newcastle in the second half before Isak converted from the spot to make it 3-1.
A Ben Osborn own goal and another from Callum Wilson saw The Magpies claim a comfortable win to help boost their European hopes heading into the final four games. of the campaign.
Newcastle sit seventh in the table, four points inside the European places as things stand with a game in hand on West Ham United in eighth place.