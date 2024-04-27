'I want' - Alexander Isak makes 'bad' admission after Newcastle United 5-1 win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak missed out on a hat-trick for Newcastle United during Saturday’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United at St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old scored his 18th and 19th Premier League goals of the season to help The Magpies claim a comfortable win but a hat-trick that would have taken him joint-top in the scoring charts continues to elude the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm very happy,” Isak told Premier League Productions after the match. “It was important for us to stay in the race for Europe.

“We got off to quite a bad start and needed one goal against us to wake up. The reaction was very good. The manager gave us a wake-up call at half-time.

"Many of my penalties have been here at home. I tried to stay calm and focus on the moment. I was thinking I want a hat-trick. I haven't had one.

"Europe is still alive and we have to focus on ourselves and we'll see how it goes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak equalised after Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield United an early lead. Bruno Guimaraes made it 2-1 to Newcastle in the second half before Isak converted from the spot to make it 3-1.

A Ben Osborn own goal and another from Callum Wilson saw The Magpies claim a comfortable win to help boost their European hopes heading into the final four games. of the campaign.