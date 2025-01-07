Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak has admitted that it is ‘extra special’ to play for Newcastle United in the Premier League amid transfer links to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of £63million back in 2022. He has since gone on to score 44 goals in 70 Premier League appearances for the club. The 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after strikers in the Premier League with Chelsea making an enquiry over the summer while the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are alert to the situation.

Newcastle have put a £150million price tag on Isak, whose contract at St James’ Park runs until 2028. Several pundits, including Sky Sports’ Paul Merson, have urged Arsenal in particular to ‘break the bank’ in order to sign Isak.

But Newcastle legend and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer admitted that ‘no one could afford’ Isak given The Magpies’ current demands for the in-form striker who has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances.

Isak has always maintained a message of focusing on his football at Newcastle when asked about his future.

In a recent interview with Prime Video Svergie in his home country of Sweden, the striker admitted he has been living the dream since joining Newcastle.

"Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had," he said. "Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been adamant in his transfer stance regarding Isak.

“[It] makes me laugh!” Howe said. “Yeah absolutely, there's no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go. He's very much part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don't see that being an issue.”

Isak has scored 13 Premier League goals for Newcastle so far this season, including nine in his last seven appearances.

“I think he's got unique skills and I think the challenge for us this season has been able to try and get him into the game as much as we can,” Howe added. “Early season we weren't doing that as a team or functioning particularly well for him.

“Obviously he plays a part in that as well, it's not one dimensional but we've seen in recent weeks the team functioning and performing much better and giving him more ball around the box, then it's about his natural ability taking over and I think he's playing with real confidence now.

“We're seeing a return to his very best levels, highlighted by the goals he's scoring really.”

Alexander Isak scored for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

But after being ‘forced’ to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for a combined fee of £68million in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last June, Howe has warned that the business side of football is taking over.

And that could result in more unwanted player sales.

“Nothing was bigger than the previous summer when we had to lose two highly promising young players - we were forced to, we had no choice,” Howe admitted. “That is very much the business taking over from the football. I think we are still in that position."