The first-leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal will be available to watch on ITV.

A two-legged clash against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal stands between Newcastle United and potentially a second Carabao Cup semi-final in three seasons. Games between the Magpies and Gunners have tended to be feisty encounters in recent times with fireworks expected with both sides knowing a date at Wembley awaits the winner.

However, both teams have multiple injury concerns to deal with whilst the Magpies also have suspensions to two of their key players to adapt to in north London tonight. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United:

When is Arsenal v Newcastle United?

The first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Newcastle United kicks-off at 8pm at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Is Arsenal v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event begins at 7pm. ITV1 will also show the match in full with coverage on there beginning at 7:30pm.

Can Arsenal v Newcastle United be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with the Gunners. Alternatively, ITV X will also stream the game online for free.

How else can Arsenal v Newcastle United be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5Live will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the Emirates Stadium online and on our social media channels.

Will VAR be in operation during Arsenal v Newcastle United?

Yes, for the first time this season, VAR will be used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. John Brooks will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park with Lee Betts acting as his assistant.

The match could also make history with referee Craig Pawson set to announce any VAR decisions live to the stadium for the first time ever in English football. Pawson will announce his decision if he is called over to review a decision on the pitchside monitor.

Newcastle United team news

The Magpies will be without Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar through suspension. The pair picked up bookings, their second of the competition, during the win over Brentford in the last round and will miss out tonight.

Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth will also miss out through injury. Sven Botman, who returned to the team at the weekend, is a doubt after completing almost 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will still be without Bukayo Saka with the England man set for another few weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also set to miss out whilst there are major question marks over the fitness of Raheem Sterling who has been sidelined with a knee injury.