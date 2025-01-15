Alexander Isak makes 'special' Newcastle United claim ahead of St James' Park return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak has admitted it is ‘extra special’ to play for Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has scored 15 goals for Newcastle this season, including in each of the last seven Premier League matches ahead of Wednesday night’s match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 25-year-old will be looking to break a club record and score for the eighth successive Premier League match on Wednesday, but there have been some doubts over his fitness.

Isak went off against Arsenal last week after feeling his hamstring and was subsequently rested for the 3-1 FA Cup win against Bromley on Sunday. He hadn’t trained until Tuesday with Eddie Howe stating the striker would be ‘there or thereabouts’ to return against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Premier League Player of the Month for December will be excited about the prospect of being back at St James’ Park for the first time in 2025 as he looks to continue his fine scoring run.

“There's not many places like St James' Park,” he told Amazon Prime. “The atmosphere is very special and I think you can judge a stadium not just on the atmosphere but how difficult it is to come as an away team and play and perform, that's where it's a special place. I think people really have a hard time coming to this stadium.

“Playing in the Premier League and for a club as Newcastle with a fan base like they have is obviously extra special.”

Isak has been linked with a move away from Newcastle given his impressive form with the likes of Arsenal interested and Chelsea making an enquiry last summer. But The Magpies are adamant that the striker will remain at the club where he is contracted until 2028.