Newcastle United are back at St James’ Park tonight when they take on Wolves in the Premier League and Eddie Howe has some big decisions to make.

Newcastle United defeated Bromley on Sunday afternoon with Howe making nine changes to the starting XI that were victorious at the Emirates Stadium. Only Martin Dubravka and Joelinton, both of whom are expected to start again against Wolves, retained their place in the starting team.

Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy were all rested at the weekend after a busy run of fixtures over the festive period. Howe will not have Harvey Barnes at his disposal against Wolves, however, after he confirmed the former Leicester City man will be out for around a month after picking up a muscle injury at the weekend.

With Newcastle United going in search of a sixth-consecutive Premier League win, and a ninth in a row in all competitions, against Wolves, here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe is expected to name later today:

GK - Martin Dubravka

Dubravka conceded a rare goal against Bromley on Sunday, but has conceded just once in his last five league outings. He will be keen to impress and nail down a starting spot as Nick Pope returns to fitness.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento scored his first, and so far only, Newcastle United goal in this fixture last season. With Kieran Trippier itching for a start, Livramento knows he has to be on top form in every game he plays.

CB - Fabian Schar

Sven Botman’s return has given Howe something extra to consider at centre-back, but he could opt to go with his tried and trusted defensive partnership tonight.

CB - Dan Burn

Burn has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent players this season and it would be a huge surprise to see him dropped.

LB - Lewis Hall

Hall has solidified himself as one of the league’s best left-backs and will undoubtedly start tonight.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes was suspended for the win over Arsenal last week, but returned with a 45 minute spell against Bromley on Sunday. He has been unleashed in this role in recent weeks.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been a revelation as a deep lying midfielder and has been one of the major factors in Newcastle’s stunning form of late.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton adds physicality into the midfield trio and with Wolves possessing some good players in that area of the pitch, he will be keen to showcase his talents tonight.

RW - Jacob Murphy

Murphy was rested at the weekend but is expected to come back into the fold tonight. He has been in brilliant form in recent times and with Barnes set for a spell on the sidelines, his importance to the team has just increased a few notches.

ST - Alexander Isak

Howe admitted that Isak is yet to train with the group this week, but it would be a huge surprise not to see his name on the teamsheet tonight. A goal for the Swedish international this evening would see him net in eight consecutive Premier League matches.

Gordon has three goals in his last three appearances and coolly dispatched a penalty on Sunday to banish those particular demons.