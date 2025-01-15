Newcastle United closing in on agreement with 'top draw' star as £12m move mooted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has provided the latest on the future of Miguel Almiron and Martin Dubravka at Newcastle United.

The duo are the two players who have been subject to the most transfer interest over a potential exit from Newcastle this month. Dubravka had agreed a deal to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab but Newcastle have blocked the move so far with the goalkeeper currently starting and in good form.

Dubravka has made nine appearances for Newcastle this season with the side winning all nine and keeping six clean sheets in the process. The Magpies are holding discussions with the goalkeeper and are expected to reach an agreement that will see him stay at St James’ Park at least until the end of the season.

Dubravka’s current contract expires in June and he is currently free to agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.

Although there has been ‘no change’ in Dubravka’s situation since last week, Howe has praised the manner in which the goalkeeper, who turns 36 today, has conducted himself.

“No, there's no change, I think discussions will take place,” he said. “I'm not directly involved in them.

“I think Martin's handled himself really well in this period, I think there's been a lot of noise, but when I look at him he's exactly the same. I think he's got the experience now in his career to be able to handle these moments, maybe as a younger player would have found it much more challenging.

“But he's kept goal really well, and I think he's been very measured in his approach, he's never let anything off the field affect his psychology, I think he's been top draw.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka applauds the Newcastle fans during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bromley at St James' Park on January 12, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Miguel Almiron has been linked with an exit from Newcastle in each of the last three transfer windows. The winger was handed a rare start in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over Bromley on Sunday.

MLS side Charlotte FC are keen on the winger and are looking to agree a deal with coach Christian Fuchs namechecking the former Atlanta United star as a player of interest. There has also been interest from clubs in Brazil and Europe though none have been willing to meet Newcastle’s reported £12million valuation for the Paraguayan.

And Howe maintains his message that Almiron remains an important part of his squad.

“There's no situation [with Almiron], he's here every day,” Howe added. “He's fighting for his place in the team, yeah, there's no change.

“I've not heard anything [about an MLS move], he's an important part of the squad.”