Newcastle United will assess the fitness of three key players ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round match against Brighton & Hove Albion (1:45pm kick-off).

Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Sven Botman missed Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool due to injury. Joelinton has missed the last five matches with a knee issue while Botman has missed the previous four games.

Isak was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Liverpool due to a groin issue. While Isak trained ahead of Liverpool, Botman and Joelinton hadn’t trained all week ahead of Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

On Isak’s fitness, Howe said: "I haven’t seen him since the game, we don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season.

“We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him, if he is fit, he will play.”

On Joelinton and Botman, Howe added: “They have a chance. Today's a big day for them really, because I think we'll see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not.

“But knowing both players, they'll be very keen to be involved, as long as their respective injuries feel good.”

Callum Wilson replaced Isak in the starting line-up against Liverpool but suffered a cut to his head during the game prior to his withdrawal in the 69th minute. But there are no major concerns over the striker’s fitness heading into Sunday’s game, where he could be handed his second start in the space of a week.

“I believe Callum's okay, yeah,” Howe said. “I think he took a cut to his eye, but nothing more than that. I thought Callum did well in the game, so fingers crossed he's fine today as well.”

Are Newcastle United a ‘one man team’?

Newcastle have failed to win or score from open play in the three league matches Isak has missed due to injury so far this season. All of Newcastle’s Premier League wins since August have been contributed to by an Isak goal.

But Howe played down the suggestion that Newcastle are a ‘one man team’.

“No, I don't think so,” Howe said. “But of course, in saying that, we recognise Alex's strengths and his abilities.

“I don't think we're a one-man team. I'd never classify us in that bracket. But Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, in that pivotal middle role that we need.

“But we have other ways of playing. We have other player skill sets to utilise. We were playing Liverpool the other night and that was a tough game.

“It's been a tough game there for everyone this season. But I thought there was a lot of good in it as well. I don't think it was all bad. But we didn't hurt them enough around their box, for sure.”

Newcastle host Brighton at St James’ Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, looking to make it through to the quarter-final. After that Howe’s side will return to Premier League action on March 10 at West Ham United before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.