Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool on deadline day.

The majority of the summer transfer window has been dominated by Isak’s future in a saga that has seen the striker refuse to play for Newcastle in a bid to force a move to Liverpool.

It’s a tactic that has not gone down well on Tyneside, but one that looks to have proved successful with Liverpool agreeing a deal worth up to £130million with Newcastle for the 25-year-old.

It represents a Premier League record transfer fee and would make Isak the third most expensive player of all time behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Isak joined Newcastle in 2022 from Real Sociedad for a club-record £63million transfer fee. The Swede went on to score 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club, including the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool back in March.

Newcastle have just broken their striker transfer record with the signing of Nick Woltemade for £65million and are pushing to sign another forward on deadline day after giving the green light for Isak to join Liverpool.

Alexander Isak deal agreed

As per The Daily Mail, Liverpool have agreed a £125million deal for Alexander Isak and sources close to Newcastle claim the overall package is worth £130million.

Isak will now travel to Merseyside to complete his medical and finalise the transfer before joining up with the Sweden squad for the September international break.

The Magpies had previously played down the chances of Isak leaving after the striker released a social media statement accusing the club of broken promises and declaring his intent to leave.

A club statement issued in response to Isak’s Instagram post read: “We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

NUFC push to sign Alexander Isak replacement

Since then, Newcastle have signed Woltemade as attacking reinforcements and have been pushing to sign another forward in the closing days of the window.

While another incoming signing is yet to transpire, Isak’s imminent departure will see Newcastle push to strike a deal before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen have been well-documented targets for The Magpies but reaching an agreement with the clubs involved has proven difficult.

Wissa took to social media himself on Sunday morning to declare his wish to leave Brentford before the deadline following multiple bids from Newcastle.

The Magpies remained open to reintergrating Isak into the squad and club sources insisted that an Isak sale wasn’t necessary to satisfy PSR after spending around £200million on new signings over the summer.

But a deal worth up to £130million for Isak will certainly benefit Newcastle financially when it comes to adhering to the financial rules, even if they lose a key player.