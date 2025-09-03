Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak will not speak to Swedish media following his controversial move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Alexander Isak is currently away on international duty with Sweden just days after completing a £130m move to Liverpool from St James’ Park. After effectively going on strike on Tyneside to force a move to Anfield, Isak was granted his wish on deadline day when Newcastle United agreed a British record fee with the Merseyside club for his signature.

Isak’s move to Liverpool was confirmed by Newcastle United in a blunt 37-word statement which read: ‘Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

‘The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.’

The manner of Isak’s exit from St James’ Park, a place where he was once adored, has tarnished his legacy at the club. Newcastle United, with the money raised from Isak’s sale, went on to replace him and the departed Callum Wilson with Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa during a frantic end to the summer window.

Alexander Isak ‘turns down’ media duties

After his move to Liverpool was confirmed, Isak took part in an in-depth interview with LFC TV where he revealed his excitement at ‘returning to work’ and to wear the Liverpool shirt. Following that interview, Isak was whisked away to Sweden to join up with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side as they prepare for World Cup qualifying games against Slovenia and Kosovo.

Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen have revealed that Isak will not face up to the media to take part in any interviews before Sweden’s game against Slovenia in Ljubljana, instead preferring to focus on his return to action, over three months after he last kicked a ball. On Isak turning down the chance to speak to the media, Petra Thoren said: “Alexander will not do any media ahead of the match against Slovenia.

“We are in dialogue with Alexander on this issue. But given the circumstances of his coming in late on Monday, it’s not long until the World Cup qualifiers, he wants to focus on preparations and getting started properly and preparing for the matches.”

When asked if Isak would speak after the Slovenia match, Thoren replied: “I don’t guarantee that he will be available to the media at any time during this period. But I also don’t rule out that it could be that way. We’re taking it day by day. It’s an ongoing dialogue. Alex’s focus and desire right now is to put all his energy into preparations for the matches.”

Whilst on international duty, Isak will be reunited with his former Newcastle United teammate Emil Krafth. Anthony Elanga, who joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, has also been called up by Tomasson for their upcoming games.

Despite both being contracted to the club, Elanga and Isak never shared the pitch as Newcastle United players. In Isak’s absence, the Magpies have begun the season with two goalless draws on the road with a defeat against Liverpool sandwiched between those games.