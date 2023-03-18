Alexander Isak arrived at Newcastle in August for £63million and big expectations on the young Swede’s shoulders despite scoring just six league goals for Real Sociedad last season. A dazzling debut at Liverpool followed by two unconvincing displays against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth despite scoring a penalty against the latter meant it was still too early to judge Isak before he suffered a thigh injury on international duty that would ultimately keep him out until January.

The 23-year-old marked his return from injury in the Premier League with a last-minute winner against Fulham before flattering to deceive when handed his opportunity back in the starting line-up against Bournemouth and Liverpool as Newcastle’s form dipped.

But after some impressive substitute cameos and an illness to Callum Wilson, Isak was thrust back into the starting line-up once again. And this time, he grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United scores the team's second goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

An electric display against Wolverhampton Wanderers saw the striker head in his fourth goal of the season to help United on their way to their first win in six games. But he’d raise the bar even higher on the trip to face Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Friday night.

Alexander Isak’s perfect response to Eddie Howe

Ahead of Isak’s recent run, Magpies boss Eddie Howe appeared to question the players fitness and state he was unable to play 90 minutes for his side in the Premier League. In the perfect response to Howe, Isak was relentless against Forest throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch as he capped of his performance with a 94th minute penalty to hold his nerve and secure a huge three points for the Magpies – becoming the first Premier League player to score two winning goals in the 89th minute or later this season.

Had Isak vindicated Howe’s previous comments, he may well have not been on the pitch to take the spot kick. But he has certainly proven his fitness to the Magpies boss over the past two matches as he completed his first full match of the campaign.

And in just nine starts for Newcastle and Real Sociedad this season, Isak has already bettered his 2021-22 goal tally.

What Eddie Howe said about Alexander Isak’s performance v Nottingham Forest.

“He was brilliant in every aspect,” Howe said. “He’s getting fitter, he’s getting sharper and stronger, the penalty was a really big moment for him.

"It's a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that but he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish. It's great to see.

"I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery was evident. He's building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

"We felt we were signing a top, top player that was capable of doing amazing things. I thought he showed that [at Forest].

"But I believe with every player there's room to improve and he has a huge part to play in our future."