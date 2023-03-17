News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle chief slams ‘dreadful’ VAR decision in win over Forest as Shearer names man of the match

Newcastle United endured an eventful evening at Nottingham Forest as they secured a late 2-1 win.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 23:16 GMT

An Alexander Isak brace cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ first-half opener as Newcastle made it back-to-back wins heading into the international break. Isak’s second came from the penalty spot in the 94th minute as he made it six goals in seven Premier League starts for The Magpies.

But the Swedish international thought he had assisted Newcastle’s second goal when his cross was headed in by Elliot Anderson only for VAR to intervene and Paul Tierney to rule the goal out for offside against Sean Longstaff.

The decsion was slammed by fans and several high profile former Newcastle players on social media, including Steve Harper and Alan Shearer.

Newcastle Academy chief Harper said: “That’s a dreadful VAR decision! How is it offside when two Forest players have intentionally played the ball before Longstaff becomes active?”

Even after the late win, Shearer branded the decsion to deny Anderson a first Newcastle goal ‘pathetic’ and ‘stupid’.

Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer also named two-goal hero Isak as his man of the match as he tweeted: “Isak MOM you f…. beauty. Magnificent. Came back from a pathetic stupid VAR decision. Great character.”

The win takes Newcastle to within a point of the Champions League places with a game in hand on fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs face Southampton on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

