An Alexander Isak brace cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ first-half opener as Newcastle made it back-to-back wins heading into the international break. Isak’s second came from the penalty spot in the 94th minute as he made it six goals in seven Premier League starts for The Magpies.

But the Swedish international thought he had assisted Newcastle’s second goal when his cross was headed in by Elliot Anderson only for VAR to intervene and Paul Tierney to rule the goal out for offside against Sean Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decsion was slammed by fans and several high profile former Newcastle players on social media, including Steve Harper and Alan Shearer.

Newcastle Academy chief Harper said: “That’s a dreadful VAR decision! How is it offside when two Forest players have intentionally played the ball before Longstaff becomes active?”

Even after the late win, Shearer branded the decsion to deny Anderson a first Newcastle goal ‘pathetic’ and ‘stupid’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer also named two-goal hero Isak as his man of the match as he tweeted: “Isak MOM you f…. beauty. Magnificent. Came back from a pathetic stupid VAR decision. Great character.”